Puri: On the eve of International Yoga Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a seven-foot sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga at a beach in Puri. He used around six tonnes of sand and created the sculpture on the theme of 'Surya Namaskar'. "I created the sand sculpture of Narendra Modi because he has a big hand in popularising yoga at the international level. We always try to do something different through sand art," Pattnaik said. He also appealed to all to make people aware of "yoga for mental peace".

He shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, ”#InternationalYogaDay : #SuryaNamaskara My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of #YogaDay , #YogaForHumanity #IDY2022.”

In another video that he shared, yoga enthusiasts are seen practicing Surya Namaskar at Puri beach in Odisha near the sand sculpture of PM Modi.

Watch the video here:

Students of his sand art school joined hands with him to complete another sand art in an area of 3,500 sq ft showing ‘Surya Namaskar’.

On #InternationalYogaDay2022 my SandArt at Puri beach, World’s biggest #Yoga sand art wich is created on an area of 3500 Sq ft. #SuriyaNamaskar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/go4LLvzcNg — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 20, 2022

Sudarshan Pattnaik is an international sand artist, who has has represented India in more than 65 international sand art championships, winning many prizes. Pattnaik, whose sand art has always fascinated Indians, uses his talent to create awareness about various social issues like road safety, cleanliness, and environment conservation. He is famous for making beautiful and contemporarily relevant sand art about current issue and events around the world. During the Covid-19 pandemic, his campaigns through sand art was appreciated by the WHO.

Pattnaik also runs a sand art school at Puri beach in Odisha where he teaches students to build their career through this unique form of art.