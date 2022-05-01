World’s Longest Glass-Bottomed Bridge: Vietnam on Friday launched a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights (who are not afraid of heights) as it opened a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle in northwest Son La province.Also Read - International Flights: Vietjet Announces Resumption Of 6 Flights Between India, Vietnam From April 29 | Details Here

VIDEO: Don’t look down! Vietnam launches a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights, with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle pic.twitter.com/OjYHoG0gxk — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 1, 2022

Made from French-produced tempered glass, the name of the bridge is Bach Long which translates to "White Dragon". The bridge provides a spectacular view of the greenery in the gorge far below.

According to the reports, the total length of the bridge is 632 metres (690 yards). The bridge snakes around high cliffs before spanning a dramatic valley between two peaks, reported news agency AFP.

French-produced tempered glass is used for making the floor of the bridge and it is strong enough to support up to 450 people at a time. Tourists can get a spectacular view of the greenery below. “When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature,” reported the news agency quoting Hoang Manh Duy, a representative of the bridge’s operator, as saying.

The company says it is the world’s longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing a 526-metre structure in Guangdong, China.

