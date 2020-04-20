A video of a man making TikTok video has gone insanely viral on social media not because of his dance moves but a suspicious activity in the background. The TikTok user Reubix Cube aka Reuben posted a video of himself shaking a leg to Doja Cat’s popular track ‘Say So’. In the caption, he claimed that he is home alone but the clip tells us a totally different story. Also Read - Coronavirus: Yuzvendra Chahal's Latest TikTok Video With Sister During COVID-19 Lockdown is Hilarious | WATCH

In the video, he can be seen grooving to the track but it is not his dance moves that gained attention instead viewers noticed some suspicious person appearing near the stairs in the background for fraction of few seconds which has left many stunned. Some have described it as 'a head poking around the corner', while others said that it looked like a monkey.

The video has fetched over 1.9 million views along with thousands of comments that range from viewers being shocked to sceptical. One user commented, "What the heck was that on the stairs?"

Watch video here:



While the other person commented, “The amount of anxiety I have from this video. That’s someone literally poking their head to look at you.”

Another user wrote, “Your basement is haunted, Reu.”

“So staged. The fact that he put ‘home alone’ in the caption!”, wrote another.