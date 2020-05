New Delhi: Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya on Thursday yet again urged the central government to unconditionally accept his offer of bank loan repayment and close the case against him. Also Read - 'Will Seek Further Legal Remedies,' Says Vijay Mallya After Plea Against Extradition to India Rejected

Mallya went on Twitter and congratulated the government on the coronavirus package and lamented that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored.

“Congratulations to the government for a Covid-19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100 percent payback of state-owned bank loans be constantly ignored? Please take my money unconditionally and close,” Mallya tweeted. Congratulations to the Government for a Covid 19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State owned Bank loans be constantly ignored ? Please take my money unconditionally and close. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 14, 2020



Soon after his offer, Twitter was ready to take his case and schooled him that it’s not how it works. A flurry of memes and jokes started trending on Twitter, mocking Mallya for his offer:

Vijay Kalia while offering to pay 100% of loan amount.#VijayMallya pic.twitter.com/OztEvXXW2u — Blunt rs (@rsBeingBlunt) May 14, 2020

Vijay Mallya offered government to repay what he STOLE.#VijayMallya pic.twitter.com/qOpTRUYkLJ — Zeel Patel (@zeelpatell20) May 14, 2020

Just looking at this man face i wonder how a man can be shamelessly give statements that he'll repay all the money with out any interest…doing injustice to all the bankers &to the whole country…#shamelessmalya #VijayMallya @PMOIndia @narendramodi ..

Pls get back money🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2zBgOD07Vw — Nithin (@NithinY2j) May 14, 2020

#VijayMallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him!!

Le Banks(SBI): pic.twitter.com/a6FhfszwbH — Aarti (@abechalnayrr) May 14, 2020

#VijayMallya : I will give repay you all the money. Ind Govt.: What about interest? Mallya: pic.twitter.com/X9PwMF6oU3 — Jagrat Sharma (@GREAtorYT) May 14, 2020

He committed fraud, so usually the punishment for that is jail + damages which is amount stolen + interest + some. He’s not offering full amount or accepting guilt for fraudulently taking loans and not repaying creditors. This is for show. — Sonali Gupta (@sonali425) May 14, 2020