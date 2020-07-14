New Delhi: A laugh riot has ensued on social media after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Google Maps could help track accidents. In a video clip that is going viral on Twitter, Yadav is seen talking in an interview about the discrepancies of the Vikash Dubey encounter, that has raised several questions. Also Read - SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Left Elated as Daughter Aditi Yadav Scores 98% in ISC Board Exams, Tweets Congratulations

Notably, Dubey was arrested at Ujjain and was being taken back to Kanpur for questioning, when one of the vehicles overturned on the highway. The car flipped when the driver, “tired after a long journey” swerved to avoid a herd of cattle that had suddenly appeared on the road, said the STF statement.

Talking about the same, Yadav, however, claimed that using Google Maps, people could determine if there were cows on the road and if the car actually overturned. Well, that wasn’t it! He also said that an investigation needs to be done soon or all the data on Google Maps will disappear.

Well, soon after the video clip starting making rounds on Twitter, users couldn’t help but be amused at the laughable claim. Many made fun of him saying that he might have confused Google Maps with CCTV cameras.

Check out the reactions here:

Sundar Pichai might be thinking: I didn’t know Google Map is capable of this..! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Pt37EViWsP — Alter Ego (@Alter_Ego45) July 14, 2020

I never knew that Google Map can Record any Incident Like CCTV 😄😃😠 🤔🤔 https://t.co/2U4zn1JTkl — Naren Mukherjee (@narendra52) July 14, 2020

#GoogleMaps

Is there any difference between google map and cctv camera..

*Le #AkhileshYadav: pic.twitter.com/bEBdOmPqQK — Shubham Mohapatra | शुभम महापात्रा (@SM__TWEET) July 14, 2020

Akhilesh Yadav trying to differentiate between google map and cctv camera 👇#AkhileshYadav pic.twitter.com/fSa0AwFoVh — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) July 14, 2020

#AkhileshYadav: With the help of Google Map, we can know how the vehicle was overturned. Le #sundarpichai to #AkhileshYadav – pic.twitter.com/WvxHZqzFmi — Vaibhav Tripathi (@Vaibhav46463625) July 14, 2020

After this @RahulGandhi will be happy that In India He is not only who is Pappu.

Pappu lite @yadavakhilesh 😂😂😂 is also existed

Even Google CEO don't know about this feature of Google Map… https://t.co/EISgZVVNR1 — Armaan Saini (@ArmaanS77722969) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, an independent one-member commission has been constituted to investigate the death of Vikas Dubey after questions over his encounter has been raised.

Many politicians too including Yadav have questioned the ganster’s death, in the light of a petition in the Supreme Court after his arrest feared he might be killed in an “encounter”.