After successfully distributing over six million dry ration meals across 125 Indian cities to migrant workers and the needy during the COVID-19 crisis, Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna was recently interviewed by BBC New York. The anchor assumed that Khanna's idea of donations stemmed from having lived in a poor household in India himself.

The anchor asked in the video call interview, "You have been famous now. You have cooked for Obamas, you have been on Gordon Ramsay's show. But, you were not always like this. You are not from a rich family so I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India."

Charging a sultry comeback, Khanna replied, "I understand but my sense of hunger did not come from India because I was born and raised in Amritsar and we have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed, the entire city can eat there. But my sense of hunger came from New York when I was struggling here from the very bottom. It is not easy for a brown kid to come here and aim for owning the Michelin star."

Anchor: In India, you were not from a rich family. So your sense of hunger must have come from there.

Vikas: NO, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York! pic.twitter.com/u06BJDSzvj — Harpreet (@CestMoiz) June 27, 2020

Lauded for his befitting reply, Khanna was flooded with praises on Twitter while the white anchor was called out for his ignorance. One user asked, “Aye @BBCWorld r u still on colonial hungover??? (sic)”, while another tweeted, “The Arrogance of the White Man (sic)” and yet another wrote, “Absolutely Superb…This one made my day (sic)”

