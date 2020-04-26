Claiming the empty roads as their territory amid COVID-19 lockdown, the animals have been coming out of the wild into a more free land and the latest to join the bandwagon were a pride of peacocks. Violating lockdown rules and invading a garage in Kent, UK, the rowdy peacocks gave a mechanic working there, the shock of his life. Also Read - From Sachin Tendulkar to Abhinav Bindra, India Icons Predict How Sporting World Will Change After Coronavirus

Campbells of Deal garage in Sheldon, Kent is open for emergencies only amid the lockdown and an apprentice ran out screaming after looking up from his tools and spotting them surrounding him. In an interview with an international news agency, owner Neil Ewbank explained, “We turned up for work as normal and there were these peacocks walking around the estate which I thought was a bit odd. ‘My apprentice was working away on a car and all of a sudden he looked up and saw four peacocks standing there staring at him and he ran out screaming. ‘By the time we got them to leave through one door, they were walking through another.Then one of the lads heard a tip tap on the stairs and they had got inside the office so we pursued them and found them sitting on the chairs. They perched on top of one of the TVs and we were worried for a moment it was going to come down. ‘Once I got over the initial shock of seeing four great big birds in the office, it was pretty entertaining.” Also Read - Lockdown Exit Plan, State-specific Progress: Here's What to Expect From PM Modi's Third Video Meet With CMs Tomorrow

The birds return to their home every night with owner Paul Louis and reportedly live 1.5 miles away in Sholden but began venturing further out during the coronavirus lockdown. Neil opined that the cool concrete of the place was comfortable for the birds. He said, “They have also been sitting on the concrete, I think it’s nice and cool for them. There’s been a few accidents here and there but they’re pretty cooperative.” Also Read - NSFs Brace For Reduction in Financial Assistance From Corporate Sector

We have four friendly peacocks who roam around our village. One of them is albino and since lockdown they are wandering further afield with people posting photos on Facebook of their latest visit! Here they are visiting an office at the local car garage! pic.twitter.com/Yrzld2PZXn — Natalie Worrall (@NatsWorrall) April 22, 2020

