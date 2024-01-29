Home

Viral

Bihar’s Burj Khalifa: Five Storey Building Constructed On Six-Foot Plot Amazes Internet | Video

Bihar’s Burj Khalifa: Five Storey Building Constructed On Six-Foot Plot Amazes Internet | Video

Bihar's Burj Khalifa: Five Storey Building Constructed On Six-Foot Plot Amazes Internet | Video

Bihar’s Burj Khalifa: Five Storey Building constructed on Six-Foot Plot Amazes Internet | Video

Bihar’s Burj Khalifa: Our blue planet is full of marvellous architectures that never cease to amaze us. On the contrary, there are also some bizarre structures that leave us baffled, questioning their existence. In a similar vein, a video of a building in Bihar has gone viral on the internet, with netizens jokingly referring to it as the ‘Burj Khalifa of Bihar’. In the clip from Muzaffarpur, a five-story skyscraper can be seen, built on a tiny plot of land measuring only six feet. It seems like the building was constructed by breaking all architectural norms.

Trending Now

Bihar’s Burj Khalifa: Watch The Viral VIdeo Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay (@candymanvlog)



The building which is located on Gannipur neighbourhood is only five feet wide from the interior.

You may like to read

The vlogger who posted the video termed the ‘mega marvel’ as ‘Bihar’s Burj Khalifa, however, it has also been termed as ‘Eiffel Tower of Bihar’. Surprisingly, the bizarre structure has become a popular tourist attraction with people visiting to take a selfie with it

Interestingly, the five-storey building house all the amenities and it is being designed in such a way that, despite its small size, it fulfils all the space need, including a kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.

Notably, the building is separated into two parts: the first has the stairs, and the second contains the rooms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.