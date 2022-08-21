Viral Video Today: Pandas are cute, cuddly, and many times wobbly creatures that are super entertaining to watch. We wonder how pandas survived in the wild for so long and are grateful that the adorable species is now being conserved as these animals are a source of joy for many people around the world. Thanks to the internet, we have unlimited access to panda videos, which can keep happiness levels up and stress levels down.Also Read - Viral Video: Sad Monkey Drinks Alcohol, Drowns His Sorrows Like Kabir Singh. Watch

One such super adorable video is going viral on social media where a baby panda could be seen attempting to get on top of a hammock in his enclosure but failing at it miserably. The clip was shared on Twitter by the page ‘buitengebieden’, which regularly shares funny and cute animal videos. It has received over 5.5 million views and 160k likes. It seems like the bodies of pandas were made for tumbling and rolling on the ground as it’s all they do most of the time. Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Groom Is Happy To Get A Young Bride, Netizens Feel Sorry For Her. Watch

In the clip, a panda tries to get on a hammock that is a little too high for him but falls off it immediately. He then manages to get on the hammock after a lot of effort but falls down again. The panda keeps trying but in the end, he just ends up hanging over a scrunched-up hammock. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Dances In Front Of Buffalo As It Eats, Gets Pushed Over Fence Angrily. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Baby panda trying to get on a hammock.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/t8E2CD8lOq — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 20, 2022

Fall 10 times, get back up 11 times!