Viral Video: Desi Bride Grooves To Punjabi Song, Netizens Say ‘Dhamakedar’

Newlywed bride’s dance on a Punjabi song is crazy viral on the internet.

Newlywed Bride’s Dance On A Punjabi Song Is Crazy Viral On The Internet

Bride’s Dance Is Crazy Viral On The Internet: Weddings are a serious business in India, encompassing numerous rituals, dances, and lots of fun. It’s not just the bride and groom tying the knot; it’s the union of two families. Wedding celebrations are known for their joyful moments, and one of the highlights that never fails to captivate attendees’ attention is the bride’s dance performance. In a similar vein, a particular wedding dance performance by a bride has taken the internet by storm recently, garnering widespread attention and admiration from viewers. In the clip, the newlywed bride can be seen performing an energetic dance with her sister-in-law.

Newly Bride’s Viral Dance: What Does the Video Show?

In the clip, the bride can be seen grooving to the beats of a popular Punjabi song while wearing a saree. She performed a dance to the tune of “Balle Balle Je Soniya De Rang Dekhlo,” with her friends and family surrounding her.

Newly Bride’s Viral Dance: Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Sharma (@dollysharma6092)



The video was originally shared on Instagram by a user with the handle @dollysharma6092. “Nanad Bhabi ka Damakedar dance ❤️🥰,” the caption read.

The clip quickly gained popularity and caught the attention of many viewers. Since being shared the clip has accumulated an impressive 5.3 million views and received numerous comments. The clip has also prompted users to express their thoughts in the comments section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Beautiful dance osm super dancer,” an Insta user commented.

“ 💘🌷💖😘😘🔥🔥 Beautiful 🔥😍,” the second user commented.

“nice dance,” said the third user.

“she danced really gracefully,” another user said.

“this bride knows how to dance,” a user said.

