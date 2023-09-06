Home

Watch: Man Proposes To Girlfriend At Auckland Airport, Public Announcement Goes Viral

Watch: Man Proposes To Girlfriend At Auckland Airport, Public Announcement Goes Viral

Yashraj Chhabra said he was nervous about his grand plan and took the help of airport staff to carry it out.

Man Proposes To Girlfriend At Auckland Airport, Public Announcement Goes Viral | Photo: Instagram

Unlike previous generations, today’s young people are more open about their feelings and are going to great lengths to create memorable wedding proposals. A recent viral video on the internet serves as evidence of this trend. In a heartwarming display of affection, Yashraj Chhabra, a banking specialist residing in Auckland, organised an elaborate Bollywood-inspired surprise marriage proposal for his girlfriend, Riiya Shukla, at Auckland Airport. This romantic gesture occurred on August 18, when Yashraj, in the presence of thousands of onlookers, knelt to propose to Riiya.

This Bollywood-style proposal was not only witnessed by a crowd present at the airport but also broadcast over the airport’s public address system. Chhabra confessed that he wanted to do something unforgettable for her love.

Watch The Romantic Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auckland Airport (@aucklandairport)

The video was shared on Instagram by Auckland Airport with the caption, “Love was in the air at Auckland Airport❤️

We jumped at the chance to be ring-ins for this unforgettable moment. Grab the tissues and be ready to swoon. Congratulations Riiya and Yashraj! Thank you for making us a part of it.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated thousands of views and likes. Most of the users praised the man for making the day memorable for his girlfriend and filled the comments section with heart emoticons.

The planning process came with its fair share of challenges. Chhabra had to navigate various layers of airport protocol, even resorting to cold-calling and sending LinkedIn messages to numerous airport personnel. His persistence paid off when he connected with Laura Platts, the communications manager at Auckland Airport, who assisted him in coordinating logistics such as cake, flowers, and the arrival of their families at the airport.

Despite encountering several hurdles on the day of the proposal, including a rescheduled flight and missing luggage, Shukla was eventually led to the surprise that awaited her. As she emerged from the airport, she found Chhabra on one knee, surrounded by their loved ones holding up signs that spelled out “Will you marry me?” while his pre-recorded proposal played over the PA system.

Yashraj Chhabra and Riiya Shukla have plans to tie the knot in India.

