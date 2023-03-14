Vira Video: Parrot Opens Up Tap To Take A Cool Bath, Internet Is Impressed

Home

Studies say that they have highly expanded brains, complex vocal abilities, and social structure.

Viral Video: Parrots are among the smartest of all birds. Studies say that they have highly expanded brains, complex vocal abilities, and social structure. We have seen parrots learning different languages and also playing musical instruments and even painting.

Here in this video, we show a parrot who is enjoying a cold and refreshing bath under the flowing water from a tap. Then, someone turns the tap off. In response, the parrot turns it on by using its beak and resumes its bath.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video is shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden @buitengebieden with the caption, “Smart bird.. 😅”

According to forbes.com, “Parrots have been identified as quite intelligent creatures who demonstrate sophisticated problem-solving abilities, communicate their desires, count, add and subtract, and remarkably, they even understand the concept of zero.

“According to a recent study, a team of neuroscientists in Canada have identified the brain region responsible for parrots’ remarkable intelligence. This neural circuit is similar to that found in primates, including humans, and is the source of their intelligence.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.