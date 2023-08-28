Home

Viral

Viral Video: Stray Dog Saved Girl From Kidnapping Attempt

Viral Video: Stray Dog Saved Girl From Kidnapping Attempt

Video of a stray dog saving a little girl from getting kidnapped has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Stray Dog Saved Girl From Kidnapping Attempt | Photo: Twitter CCTV Idiots

It is often said that dogs are humans’ best friends, willing to go to great lengths to protect them. There have been numerous instances where these loyal canines have safeguarded their owners. However, what about street dogs, often deemed dangerous for society? A recent viral video on the internet challenges this negative perception and showcases the heroic actions of a street dog. The video captures the moment when a street dog saves a schoolgirl from potential kidnappers. In the undated video, a schoolgirl is seen walking alone along a deserted lane, carrying her bag. As the video unfolds, a car approaches the girl from behind, slows down beside her, and the door opens. The entire incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera installed in a building.

Trending Now

The video was shared on Twitter by a handle named CCTV IDIOTS with the caption, “Buy that doggie a big ass t-bone.”

Watch How The Stray Dog Saved The Girl

Since being shared the video has accumulated over 24.5 million views and more than 4 lakh likes. The heartwarming video has also prompted users to express their thoughts in the comments section. The majority of the users praised the doggo for saving the girl, while others stated that they wanted the pooch as their pet.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“To this day, I’ll never understand why people choose cats over dogs,” an X user stated.

“Nope,, it wasn’t the fear of the dog that scared them… it was the attention the dog would create from barking that scared them,” the second user commented.

“She was clearly afraid – have you never felt emotions?,” said another user.

“I’m glad the doggo wasn’t hurt,” commented an X user.

“Dogs are just the best living creatures here on earth,” another said.

“That is the very best boi, these types of things anger me. Humanity needs to be better,” a user stated.

“Now this is some top quality skill,” commented another user.

“Can someone identify this little good boy 🐕 the little doggo is a hero!! I want to buy the little Neigborhood hero unlimited snacks and treats,” an X user said.

“Amazing dog, that’s why I will always chose over cat everyday of my life,” another said.

“I love that the puppy love looked back at the girl and could see her fear to judge it’s next move to protect her. God bless this little four legged angel. I hope the pupper gets a good home if it is homeless,” express a user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES