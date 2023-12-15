Watch: Man Tries To Slap Ex-PM KP Oli During Campaign In Dhankuta, Arrested

Home

A man attempted to slap Nepal's former Prime Minister and Opposition CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli during a campaign in the Dhankuta on Thursday.

Kathmandu: Dhankuta police arrested a man who attempted to physically assault Nepal’s former Prime Minister and Opposition CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli during a campaign in eastern Nepal. The man was later identified as Mahesh Rai. In the video shared by the news agency ANI, Rai can be seen attempting to slap Oli while he was being offered flowers during the Mid-hill East-West campaign of the opposition UML.

“Upon examination, we have found that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. There is no political motive behind the attempted assault. We have detained him,” Rajeshnath Bastola, Koshi State Police Chief DIG confirmed to ANI over a phone call.

Watch The Video Here

The viral video of the incident, verified by the police, has gone viral on the internet and is being circulating on social media. In the video the attacker can be seen being stopped by the security escorts of the former Nepal PM and dragged back by a crowd of supporters.

Notably, Former PM Oli arrived in Dhankuta on Thursday to attend the UML’s campaign, which centred on the Mid-Hill Highway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.