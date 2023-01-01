Viral: 100-year-old Color Footage From Paris WOWS Netizens, Gets More Than Million Views | Watch

One video has been shared on social media on January 1, 2023, which shows a short trip through Paris 100 years ago, i.e., January 1, 1923.

Viral: 100-year-old Color Footage From Paris WOWS Netizens, Gets More Than Million Views | Watch

Viral Video Today: It was in December 1895 that the first ever moving pictures or a movie were screened to a paying audience by the Lumière Brothers in Paris, France. This paved way for the motion pictures and subsequently movie-making became more technically advanced and sophisticated. In the early 20th century movies were black and white and had no sound. Remember Charlie Chaplin who carved a niche for himself with his humourous videos? Well, that era paved way for color movies with sound, and today we have gadgets that are not only portable but extremely powerful to make very high-quality films.

One video has been shared on social media on January 1, 2023, which shows a short trip through Paris 100 years ago, i.e., January 1, 1923. The video is shared by a Twitter user going by the name of Fascinating @fasc1nate with the caption, “A short trip through Paris 100 years ago. Color by NASS.” The video shows what looks like an open-air cafe and people who have the characteristics of the elite class. The video has background music and ambiance sound. In a span of a few hours, the video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and has received 14.8 thousand likes till the filing of this report.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A short trip through Paris 100 years ago. Color by NASS. pic.twitter.com/fMZ3sMreSe — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 31, 2022

It is indeed amazing how the footage is not only being preserved but also transformed from black and white to color.