Success Story: Woman Leaves Her Job At LinkedIn To Chase Her Dream| Viral Post Inside

Viral Video Of The Day: A similar tale of a Delhi-based woman quitting her job to pursue her true passion— traveling — is currently trending online. She quit her job in 2022 and thought back on it a year later.

Viral Video Of The Day: It is rightly said that things work out best for those who make the best of how things work out. Everybody wants to follow their passion at some point in their life. Some people are able to do this by choosing a profession that is related to their passion, while others choose their passion over a routine job. A similar tale of a Delhi-based woman quitting her job to pursue her true passion— traveling — is currently trending online. She quit her job in 2022 and thought back on it a year later.

Taking to the Microblogging site — Twitter, Aakanksha Monga, a content creator shared her experience. “I quit my job at LinkedIn. Last year, on this very date. When I left, I promised to give myself 1 year to focus on my passion and travel the world full time,” wrote Monga. Adding to the post, she also stated that she was extremely exhausted, worked alone, and had approximately 2,50,000 Instagram followers.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Monga worked as a Creator Manager Associate at the company for six months, from January to June 2022. Monga compared her journey one year later in a different tweet. She claimed that she “followed her truth”. “1 year later: 250K TO 700K+ community, Travelled across 12 countries (8 of them solo! ), Built a team of 6 people, building TravelAMore!, Shot & posted 300+ videos, Worked with 30+ brands, “she wrote in the post.

Woman Leaves Her Job At LinkedIn, What Happens Next? CHECK VIRAL POST HERE

I quit my job at LinkedIn. Last year, on this very date. When I left, I promised to give myself 1 year to focus on my passion and travel the world full time. When I left I was burnt out,had 250k followers on IG, worked alone. Want to know how it’s going now? 🌻 pic.twitter.com/NJzNgKrOjQ — Aakanksha Monga (@Aakanksha_99) May 17, 2023

Till now, the viral post has received over 188.8K Views and over 1,500 likes. While several netizens were impressed by her journey. “Make your passion your career and you will always excel ! Congrats,” wrote one user. A second user wrote, “Your story is damn inspiring.” Concerned over the creator’s lifestyle, a third user added, “How do you manage your travel expenses without earning? How do you manage your good blood report by eating out all time?” “That’s amazing! Following your passion and traveling the world full time sounds like an incredible adventure. Can’t wait to hear all about your experiences!,” a fourth user added.

