On Camera: Speeding Tempo Crashes Into Dhaba In Surat, 3 Seriously Injured As Others Run For Their Life

Viral Video: A speeding tempo crushed into a Dhaba (roadside restaurant) in Gujarat’s Surat, leaving some people with serious injuries. Bapano Bagicho (Father’s garden), a roadside dhaba in Surat’s Saroli area, witnessed unprecedented scenes when a speeding Bolero (tempo) rammed into the restaurant, breaking wall, furniture and injuring several others as it ran over them.

Reportedly, the driver had lost the control of the pick-up vehicle and rammed it into the restaurant. The whole incident was caught on camera. Around two to three people, sitting inside the Dhaba, have been seriously injured in this mishap.

During the time of the incident around 8 to 10 customers were inside the Dhaba.

According to reports, the Tempo was empty and the driver fled the scene.