Viral: Amul Celebrates Passing of Women’s Reservation Bill With Creative Doodle

There are two prominent figures positioned in front of a symbolic rendering of Parliament House in New Delhi in the creative doodle.

Amul shared a creative on Women's Reservation Bill. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The Women’s Reservation Bill, also known as the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,’ achieved a significant milestone by receiving approval in the Rajya Sabha on September 21. This historic bill aims to allocate one-third, or 33 per cent, of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. With both houses of Parliament endorsing the bill, the final step remaining is the President’s signature. This remarkable development has prompted enthusiastic posts and discussions across social media platforms. Now, renowned dairy brand Amul, known for expressing its perspective on contemporary events through creative depictions featuring their beloved mascot, has also joined the bandwagon. They employed their iconic style to commemorate the Women’s Reservation Bill.

In this creative doddle, there are two prominent figures positioned in front of a symbolic rendering of Parliament House in New Delhi. One of them is an elegantly dressed woman in a sari, while the other is the iconic Amul girl. Both individuals are holding slices of bread generously spread with butter. Atop Parliament house, there’s a slice of bread bearing the ’33 per cent’ symbol, cleverly resembling melted butter.

The sari-clad woman is seen gesturing towards this numerical representation, suggesting the well-deserved reservation of one-third of seats. The upper part of the image carries the text, “Always deserved to be reserved,” conveying the message of rightful inclusion. Beneath the image, in Amul’s distinctive wordplay fashion, the text states: “Amul. Loved by the majority.”

Check out the picture shared by Amul below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)



Since its posting a day ago, the post has garnered over 2,600 likes. People have expressed their admiration for the creative by using clap emoticons in the comment section.

A few days ago, Amul paid tribute to cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who achieved the remarkable feat of taking four wickets in a single over. In Amul’s endearing topical illustration, it showed a cartoon portrayal of the India fast bowler. Adding a whimsical touch to the artwork, four of his fingers were playfully raised and adorned with butter.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)



In the illustration, he stood proudly next to the Asia Cup Trophy, gesturing with a finger to his lips.

