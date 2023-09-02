Home

Viral: Anand Mahindra Reimagines Myth Of Icarus After Aditya L-1 Launch; Congratulates ISRO On Feat

Aditya L-1 is India’s maiden solar space mission. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India successfully launched its first solar space mission, the Aditya L-1 today, September 2. With this, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has added another feather to its cap. From prominent personalities to politicians, congratulatory posts have been pouring in for ISRO’s latest feat. But it was Anand Mahindra’s post that caught everyone’s attention. The Mahindra Group chairman dropped a special post on the launch of Aditya L-1. Giving a twist to the Greek myth of Icarus, the tycoon hailed ISRO for its historic mission.

Anand Mahindra’s Inspirational Post

Sharing a video of the Aditya L-1’s lifts off that took place at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Anand Mahindra dropped an interesting post on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the launch. In the post, he gave a twist to the myth of Icarus to express his reaction to ISRO’s latest initiative. The business tycoon wrote, “‘Don’t fly too close to the Sun’ comes from the Greek legend of Icarus who flew fatally near the sun, and is used to describe TOO MUCH ambition. Thanks to @Isro: ‘Let’s fly close to the Sun’ will mean that we should lift our ambitions even HIGHER”. In the Greek myth, Icarus was the son of famous inventor Daedalus. The duo tried to escape imprisonment by creating wings from feathers and wax and using them to fly away to freedom. However, Icarus flew too close to the sun and the heat melted the wax stitching together his wings.

Take a look at the Anand Mahindra’s Aditya L-1 post:

“Don’t fly too close to the Sun” comes from the Greek legend of Icarus who flew fatally near the sun, & is used to describe TOO MUCH ambition. Thanks to @Isro :“Let’s fly close to the Sun” will mean that we should lift our ambitions even HIGHER. 🙏🏽🇮🇳

pic.twitter.com/4DQQrGKQWs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2023



Here’s How People Reacted To Anand Mahindra’s Post

Since being shared, the post has amassed close to 3,800 likes with a plethora of comments from the people. Many hailed the mission while others showered praises on the industrialist for his astounding imagination.

An X user commented, “That’s a fantastic reimagining of the Icarus tale! It seems like ISRO is taking a page out of Daedalus’ book but writing their own ending. After all, even the sky isn’t the limit when you’re reaching for the stars”.

That’s a fantastic reimagining of the Icarus tale! It seems like ISRO is taking a page out of Daedalus’ book but writing their own ending. After all, even the sky isn’t the limit when you’re reaching for the stars. 🌟🚀 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 2, 2023



Another comment read, “Ambitions of India growing day by day sir, this has lifted the morale of the whole nation!!”

Ambitions of India growing day by day sir , this has lifted the morale of the whole nation!! — Ranjan Tomar (@RanjanTomar) September 2, 2023



“I do hope we achieve it. World is our oyster. We have to grab our fair share. Congrats ISRO for giving us hope and belief,” added another X user.

I do hope we achieve it. World is our oyster. We have to grab our fair share Congrats ISRO for giving us hope and belief — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand) September 2, 2023



An account remarked, “ISRO keeping the Indian flag and feelings always on top.”

ISRO keeping Indian flag & feelings always on top 🔝🇮🇳 — Swapnil Srivastav (@theswapnilsri) September 2, 2023



“Interesting viewpoint! So instead of “Don’t Fly too close to the Sun, we’re saying ‘Let’s fly closer! Let’s keep aiming high with our ambitions and go beyond limits like ISRO does!”, posted an individual.

https://t.co/4rwfy89dLm, interesting viewpoint! So instead of “Don’t Fly too close to the Sun,” we’re saying “Let’s fly closer!” 🚀🔥 Ambition on rocket boosters! Let’s keep aiming high with our ambitions and go beyond limits like ISRO does! 🌟🙌 #ShootForTheStars — Kamal (@Shujakamal) September 2, 2023



About ISRO’s Aditya L-1

For those unaware, Aditya L-1 is India’s ambitious maiden solar space mission to study the sun. Launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on Saturday, Aditya L-1 will be placed in ‘halo orbit’. The spacecraft is on a 125-day journey to reach its destination, the Lagrange point L-1 of the Sun-Earth system, which is approximately 1.5 million km from the planet.

