Anand Mahindra Tweets Image Of Earth Taken From Mars: Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is very active on the micro-blogging site Twitter and regularly shares posts in different formats that one cannot ignore. Such is the charisma of the Padma awardee's tweets that not only do they become viral within no time but also are thought-provoking. On Thursday, July 21, Anand Mahindra retweeted a photo of planet earth as seen from Mars. The original was posted by a page named Curiosity with the handle @Sciencenature14 and the caption reads, "This amazing photo was actually taken from Mars. Yup, the planet Mars and that tiny star-like white dot there is our beloved Earth! NASA". The photo shows the earth as a very small dot in a huge frame.

This amazing photo was actually taken from Mars. Yup, the planet Mars and that tiny star-like white dot there is our beloved Earth!

NASA pic.twitter.com/FhpnEs4fHp — Curiosity (@Sciencenature14) July 20, 2022

Twitter Now Lets Users Share Spaces Clips On iOS, Android

Anand Mahindra's caption for the same is really interesting and absorbing. It reads, "If there's just one thing this photo should teach us….it's humility.."

If there’s just one thing this photo should teach us….it’s humility.. https://t.co/S2WN9thBBd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2022

The reactions from netizens followed; sharing a few right here

Alien view! — N K 🌟 (@NK64701665) July 21, 2022

For future generation selfie point… — Hari (@Hfor_143) July 21, 2022

We are just a tiny dot in the whole universe — Ishan (@https_ishan) July 21, 2022

And mars is closest to us. Imagine looking at us from another galaxy. We are just a spec of dust. A very tiny mini micro dust. — sushil kumar giri (@sushilgiri) July 21, 2022

We have to find out over self in that white dot…where we all are… anyways — Rajiv Gadher (@GadherRajiv) July 21, 2022

We are just a speck in the Brahmanda ! — Satya1996 (@ANDAL1967) July 21, 2022