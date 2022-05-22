Unnao: Indian weddings are no less than a movie plot as it all the worthy elements of drama, suspense, and tragedy. With the wedding season going on in full swing, we get to hear a number of bizarre yet unique stories about brides and grooms. And, in this wedding, the bride refused to marry her groom in the middle of the wedding rituals for a reason that will leave anyone surprised.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman And Kitty Play Red Light Green Light From Squid Game. Watch

The bride from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao refused to marry the groom after she found out that her groom was bald and was hiding his baldness by wearing a wig. This incident will surely remind you of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 film, 'Bala'– a story of a man who suffers from premature balding and hides it from his to-be wife in order to get married.

In this Unnao incident, the entire scenario changed after half of the wedding ceremonies had been completed and the main ritual was just left. The groom, before walking into the mandap, felt dizzy and fainted. As he fell to the ground, his wig came off and everyone saw that he was bald, a fact that had been hidden from the bride's family.

As soon as the bride saw that the groom was bald, she refused to go ahead with the marriage ceremonies. Even though many tried to convince her and go ahead with the wedding, the bride remained firm on her stand and canceled the wedding.

The matter also reached the local police station but the bride didn’t change her decision even after the police intervention. Later, a panchayat was convened and the girl’s family said that they had spent Rs 5.66 lakh for the marriage. The groom’s side, thereafter, agreed to their demand and returned the money to the bride’s father.

The groom and the ‘baraatis’ returned to Kanpur without the bride. The bride’s uncle said that the groom’s family should not have hidden the fact that he was bald. “We could have mentally prepared the bride and she would not have been shocked. You cannot expect a marriage to last on untruth,” he said.

Pariyar police out-post in charge, Ramjeet Yadav, told reporters that the bride is not ready for marriage and the compromise was reached between the two parties.