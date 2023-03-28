Home

Viral

Viral Animal Video: Leopard Performs Surya Namaskar, Internet Says ‘Yoga Se Hi Hoga’- WATCH

Viral Animal Video: Leopard Performs Surya Namaskar, Internet Says ‘Yoga Se Hi Hoga’- WATCH

This leopard's stretching in the jungle reminded the internet of the easy-to-do yoga asana 'Surya Namaskar' - Watch viral video!

Viral Animal Video: Leopard Performs Surya Namaskar, Internet Says 'Yoga Se Hi Hoga'- WATCH

Viral Animal Video: Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda never fails to amaze with jaw-dropping glimpses from the wild. Once again, the officer has treated his followers with an amazing wildlife video of a leopard stretching out. In the viral video, the leopard can be seen stretching presumably after waking up from its nap. However, the wild cat’s movement looks like a popular yoga asana, Surya Namaskar. The caption on the viral video shared by the IFS officer read, “Surya Namaskar by the leopard Via ⁦ @Saket_Badola.”

WATCH VIRAL ANIMAL VIDEO

Surya Namaskar by the leopard

Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/jklZqEeo89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 27, 2023

You may like to read

The viral video originally shared by IFS director Saket Badola delighted Twitter users. While many dropped hearts and clap emojis in the comment section, others expressed their opinion the wild cat. The director claimed that the video was recorded in Russia’s Far East at the Land of the Leopard National Park. One of the users wrote, “Fitness freak leopard.” Another user wrote, “Great example to mimic from mother nature, good stretch, first thing.” The third one said, “I guess it comes naturally to animals.” The fourth user said, “Yoga se hi hoga.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS TO LEOPARD’S STRETCHING VIDEO

Yoga se hi hoga https://t.co/EJLzc1loRl — Vinita Saxena (@VinitaSaxena2) March 27, 2023

Just an amazing video! ☀️ https://t.co/v5E23BM5Vg — Aashika Jain (@Aashika_J) March 27, 2023

This striching out after a good nap is a Very Common one in the Cat Family! https://t.co/xxUKA8u5L5 — மின்மினி (@minn_minee) March 27, 2023

Yawn mean less oxygen and it can be relieved instantlyvia Surya namaskar stretches!! https://t.co/M2Sq5WCRjh — Sunjiv Rao (@2raosanjiv) March 27, 2023

Sun salutation by a leopard.. https://t.co/GpqbRToyjc — Girishkumar Kumaran (@girishkaitholil) March 27, 2023

Interestingly pretty accurate!! Nature aligns!! https://t.co/ASVUiYQLcU — Shweta Ekka Sen (@Shweta1Sen) March 28, 2023

The viral video of a leopard performing Surya Namaskar has 70.4K views, 300 plus retweets, 2.8K likes and 56 bookmarks.

What are your thoughts on the leopard’s viral video?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.