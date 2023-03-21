Home

Viral Animal Video: Lion Locks Eyes With Man in Jeep, WATCH What Happens Next in Nerve-Wracking Clip

Viral Animal Video: Wild animals have occasionally attacked humans and vehicles that pass too close to them on the road that passes through the forest, according to a number of past cases. However, these instances in a jungle safari park are rare. Recently, a similar video emerged on social media where a lion locked eyes with a man on an open jeep and the internet users were left gasping for oxygen. What happened next was unbelievable! The lion continued to make eye contact while the man remained still without making a movement and to everyone’s surprise, the lion left. The animal video shared was by the best wildlife sightings account on Instagram, Latest Sightings – Kruger. The caption on the viral animal video read, “Lion locks eyes with ranger 👀.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latest Sightings – Kruger (@latestkruger)

According to cartoq.com, the animals view passengers in safari vehicles as one large item or animal when they are present. Humans are the only components of a very enormous beast in the eyes of lions and tigers. So as long as people do not step outside the vehicle and sit, they will be safe.

The viral animal video featuring a ferocious lion grabbed several eyeballs. One of the users said, “I realize these animals have adjusted to vehicles and people driving through but this seems like you are setting the lion up for failure.” Another user said, “It’s a teen lion… they are very curious….. more out of curiosity 😍.” The third user said, “I would never seat there never ever.”

Many people hailed the man’s bravery in the comment section. One of them said, “So much respect for the guy, who knows how to handle the situation.” Another user said, “It is a known fact to remain still, if you move 💯 you’re on your own 🙌”

The viral animal video which was shared a day ago, has 109K views, over 3K likes and 73 comments.

