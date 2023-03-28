Home

Heartwarming clip of a mother elephant and her calf reuniting after long rescue operation by the vets in Thailand goes viral on social media - WATCH

Viral Video: In Thailand’s Nakhon Nayok province, the grass grew soggy and muddy during a storm that the elephant and her calf fell into a 7-foot-deep hole. It was heartbreaking to see the mother elephant trapped under the drain. BUT, the veterinarians came to the rescue and ended the mother elephant’s suffering. Even though the intense rain hindered their rescue efforts, they worked dauntlessly to get her out of the sewer. However, the rescue effort was far from finished as the mother elephant required medical care. When others attempted to help the baby elephant climb up by digging in some mud, the veterinarians gave the mother elephant CPR. The mother and child were finally reunited after more than three hours of battle, and they were seen crossing the road and heading into the woodland.

The caption on the viral video shared by a Twitter user named The Figen read, “They rescued the mother elephant and her baby, and performed CPR on the mother elephant. They are amazing people. God bless them! 💞❤️”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

They rescued the mother elephant and her baby, and performed CPR on the mother elephant.

They are amazing people. God bless them! 💞❤️pic.twitter.com/JKxCpk4p9i — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 21, 2023

The viral of vets saving a mother elephant and her calf garnered immense praise online. One of the users wrote, “The best video I saw this year ! Thanks for sharing some humanity 😘🤗 Thank you so much my @TheFigen_ the best ! 😘.” Another user wrote, “Very impressive. I’ve never seen anyone resuscitate an elephant before 💪🏾.”The third one said, “Wow, that’s incredible! It’s heartwarming to see people go to such great lengths to rescue and care for animals in need. We need more people like them who are willing to step up and make a difference in the world. God bless these amazing individuals! 🙏🐘❤️”

The viral video has 799K views, over 4K retweets, 20.9K likes and 425 bookmarks.

