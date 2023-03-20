Home

Viral

Viral Animal Video: Naughty Chimpanzee Kisses Lady on Cheek, WATCH What Happens Next

Viral Animal Video: Naughty Chimpanzee Kisses Lady on Cheek, WATCH What Happens Next

A playful chimpanzee in track pants kisses woman on cheek and poses hilariously - Watch viral animal video

Viral Animal Video: Naughty Chimpanzee Kisses Lady on Cheek, WATCH What Happens Next

Viral Animal Video: Chimpanzees are one of the most social, hilarious animals and this video is proof. They are often used as props during the peak tourist season because they are lively, friendly animals. Recently, a goofy chimpanzees’ hilarious video along with a female tourist is grabbing eyeballs. In the viral animal video, a chimp wore colourful pants and posed along with a woman on a swing. It then made goofy faces, shook hands and to everyone’s surprise, the chimpanzee kissed the lady on her cheeks. It then got off the swing and posed on her lap and tried to kiss her but the chimp didn’t stop there. Even though the lady was visibly hesitant during the interaction, the animal climbed above her shoulder and posed for the camera. The viral video shared by content creator Yogesh Rauniyar on Instagram, captioned, “Wait For End😂😂😂!”

WATCH VIRAL ANIMAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yogesh Rauniyar (@yogeshrauniyar_)

You may like to read

The hilarious animal video of the playful chimpanzee went viral in no time. Many users dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Kuch zyada hi romantic hai yeh.” Another user wrote, “Ni or karo janwaro se pyaar ab esko hi aap se pyaar ho gal.” The third user wrote, ” The third user jokingly said, “Agle jnm mohe chimpanzee hi kijo 😂😂” People went berserk after the viral video and wrote, “After this I don’t control my laughing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣mtlb kuch b.”

Chimpanzees are intelligent animals who are capable of solving a wide range of issues that are presented to them by human instructors. A number of researchers have trained chimpanzees to communicate using sign language or languages that rely on the presentation of tokens or pictorial representations.

What are your thoughts on the chimpanzee’s goofy behaviour in the viral animal video?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.