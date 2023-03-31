Home

Viral Animal Video: Two Angry Lions Jump at Man, What Happens Next Will Send Chills Down Your Spine – WATCH

Viral Animal Video: People are leaving no stones unturned to make their wildest fantasies come true like this gentleman who has a bunch of lions as pets. This man from Pakistan often drops shocking videos with lions. He is either petting them, training them or inviting his friends over to play with the wild carnivorous animal. Recently, the man was attacked by his pet lions when he was playing with them with his bare hands. What happened next will send chills down your spine! In the viral animal video, two angry lions raced towards a man, who was playing with them. As soon as the man began to run, one of the lions quickened its pace and ran after him. Eventually, one of them held a tight grip on him, and just when the man was about to give up, another person came to rescue and helped him escape. The caption on the viral animal video read, “Lion 🦁 dangerous attack for me 😟.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ch ZaHid KhiZar (@zahidkhizar786)

Zahid Khizar, who has more than 6K followers and posts startling videos with lions, is slammed for harbouring these exotic animals as pets.

Some voiced their disapproval of the man’s behaviour, while some claimed that the move was totally foolish. This video caused much outrage among viewers. One of the users wrote, “How is it legal to keep lion as pet?” The second user wrote, “Lions are not kept as pets.” They should be allowed to wander freely in an open area, such as a sanctuary. Please do not chain them like you would a canine.” The third one wrote, “How has he kept wild animals captive at home? This is against the law.”

The viral video of angry lions attacking a man has over 6M views, 269K likes and 190 comments.

