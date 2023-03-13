Home

Viral Animal Video: Lion Attacks Calf BUT Mother Giraffe Comes to Rescue – Watch

Viral Animal Video: Lion Attacks Calf BUT Mother Giraffe Comes to Rescue – Watch

Mother giraffe saved her baby from a ferocious attack of lioness in the jungle - Watch viral animal video

Viral Animal Video: Lion Attacks Calf BUT Mother Giraffe Comes to Rescue - Watch

Viral Animal Video: A video of a fierce fight between a mother giraffe and a lioness has surfaced on the internet. In the viral animal video, a lioness charged headlong toward a young giraffe. The lioness approached the giraffe and then pounced on him, trying to kill him. The ferocious animal obviously took over the baby giraffe, which was helpless to defend itself. It appeared as though he gave up trying to flee after first failing in his attempt, and his fate. But, things quickly took a turn after a mother giraffe stepped in to scare away the lioness. The mother’s selfless deed was caught on camera and is currently trending online. The caption on the viral animal video read, “The giraffe runs to her cub and saves it from the lion…”

Despite the mother’s selfless act, internet users gave a thumbs down to the viral animal video. The social media account received numerous requests to avoid uploading such sensitive content. Others also expressed their sorrow because the mother giraffe’s youngster almost lost its life despite her assistance. This is due to the lioness biting his neck, which was deadly.

One of the users wrote, “I know everyone on here is all “that’s nature!!!” BUT, It’s a little disheartening some animals have more tools to fight back than others. Right? We’re all just meant to be eaten or to eat? Survival of the fittest. A baby giraffe/elephant/hyena/leopard/turtle, dog, cat, lamb. whatever steps in front of a predator. It’s literally the movie with Sigourney Weaver. Let’s be real clear on this, everyone who says ‘this is nature.’ Another user said, “This stuff sucks 😮stop putting shit like this.” The third one wrote, “It’s a lil sad to watch this.”

The viral animal video has 516K views 13.1K likes and 82 comments.

