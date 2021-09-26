Guwahati: A desperate need for superior intervention forced two siblings from Assam to write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In case you’re wondering what their desperate need is, let us warn you beforehand that the reason will definitely leave you ROFLing. So here it is!Also Read - Small Steps Lead to Giant Leaps: Viral Video of Toddler's Climbing Skills Leaves Internet in Awe | WATCH

The two kids — 6-year-old Rawza and her 5-year-old brother Aryan wrote two separate letters to the ministers complaining about their adult teeth that are late and that they were having trouble chewing their favourite food items. The two kids were just anxious that after some of their baby teeth fell, their adult teeth were taking too much time to grow and hence they decided to address the matter to the country's senior leader.

The adorable letters by the siblings were shared by their maternal uncle on his Facebook account and now they're viral and winning the hearts of netizens. Their uncle shared the pictures of the letters with the caption, "To Himanta Biswa Sarma Narendra Modi …😬 From my niece Rawza(6yrs) & nephew Aryan(5yrs) 🥰 N.B. Trust me, I'm not home, I'm on duty, my niece and nephew wrote on their own perhaps… 😄 PS: Please do the needful for their teeth as they can't chew their favourite food…"

Have a look at the post here:

The letter addressed to CM Himanta was written by Rawza and it read, “To dearest Himanta Mama (uncle)… My five teeth are not coming. Dear Himanta Mama please take necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food.”

The other letter was written by Aryan and it was addressed to Prime Minister Modi. Aryan’s letter read, “To dearest Modiji…My three teeth are not coming. Dear Modiji please take necessary action as my teeth are not coming and I’m facing difficulties while chewing my favourite food.”

The letters received a shower of love from netizens, as many users posted comments like, “how innocent children”, “how sweet”, “cute and innocent kids” and many more.

The letters received a shower of love from netizens, as many users posted comments like, "how innocent children", "how sweet", "cute and innocent kids" and many more.