Baby Girl Born with 2-Inch-Long ‘True Tail’, Images go Viral

The baby girl was born by a C-section at a hospital two months back in Nuevo Leon. She was born with the tail sticking out at the end of her tailbone with its base slightly to the left.

Mexico: Doctors, nurses and even the parents were shocked to see after their baby girl was born with a 2-inch-long ‘true tail’ in northeastern Mexico. Aside from having a tail, the infant was completely perfect and healthy. The parents were healthy and in their late 20s and there was no complications during pregnancy and the baby was born full-term.

The tail is described as a “soft” 5.7-centimetre-long back end “covered in skin and fine hair.” It had a “pointy” tip and varied from 3mm and 5mm in diameter, narrowing towards the bottom. Soon after the news surfaced, images of the tail went viral on social media platforms.

When the infant turned two months old, re-assessed that her weight gain and growth were normal for her age. Following this, the tail was removed through a minor operation and the baby girl was discharged on the same day with no complications.

Reports suggest that ‘True tails’ are “extremely infrequent”, with just 195 cases identified by 2017, with the longest being 20 centimeters (7.9 inches). Earlier in 2021, a Brazilian baby was born with a “true tail” with a ball on the end like a meaty medieval mace.