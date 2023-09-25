Home

Viral

Viral: Bengaluru Dholak Wala Using UPI Payments To Accept Tips Wins Hearts

Viral: Bengaluru Dholak Wala Using UPI Payments To Accept Tips Wins Hearts

A post that has gone viral on X shows a dholak wala with his phone, displaying QR codes attached to his dholak for digital tipping.

Bengaluru Dholak Wala Accepting UPI Payments. (Image Credits: Twitter)

People dancing to the energetic tunes of the dhol walas is a common sight at Indian weddings. From the Barat to the sangeet and to the mehendi, no wedding ceremony is complete without the guests grooving to the vibrant music of the Dhol walas. Those dancing to the tunes also never fail to show their gratitude by giving them generous tips throughout the performance. As part of the Indian wedding culture, people generously shower money on the performers. In addition to being a reward for their efforts, the money is also seen as a way to remove any negative forces from the lives of those donating this cash to the band walas.

Trending Now

But as the Indian economy is increasingly becoming cashless, it is becoming a common practice by people to not carry cash. So, given the circumstances, what if someone runs out of cash during the festivities? A smart dholak wala from Bengaluru has found a solution to this problem. In an impressive technological forward initiative, the dholak wala was seen accepting tips through UPI payments.

You may like to read

Check out the video below:

Dholak Wale bhaiya taking UPI chdawa @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/FZAhqIInP7 — Prateek bhatnagar (@_prateekbh) September 23, 2023

Going by a photograph shared by an X user (previously known as Twitter) with the handle @_prateekbh, the dholak wala placed his phone in between the strings of his musical instrument, displaying QR codes during a recent function. This made it easier for those who prefer digital tipping. It must be noted here that tips are the primary source of income for those playing musical instruments at weddings. It is only understandable that they will take all the necessary steps to maximise their source of income and also try their best to not lose any payment opportunities by accepting only cash tips.

This latest trick by the Dholak Wala is in line with Bengaluru’s reputation for being a tech-forward city. In today’s time, even small businesses and road vendors are seen accepting digital payments. This helps them to not lose business in case a customer is not carrying cash.

Prior to this, we shared the tale of a female vegetable vendor who had fixed the QR code for UPI payment on the underside of the weighing bowl. The smart vendor went viral on Instagram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES