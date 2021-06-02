Patna: Amid the ongoing lockdown in Bihar, a couple from Kaimur district sought help from the police after their families denied to accept their relationship and the couple could not find a place to get married by themselves. After the couple sought help from the local police, the police officials not only persuaded the relatives of the two but also got them married in a temple located in the police station premises. Also Read - Shreya Ghoshal Reveals Her Baby's Name in a Beautiful Instagram Post, Dia Mirza-Neha Kakkar Comment

After the intervention of the police, family members of both the groom and the bride arrived together and the marriage rituals of the two were completed in the temple located near the women’s cell of the police station premises. Also Read - Video of Assam Doctor Being Brutally Thrashed by Family of Covid Victim Goes Viral, 24 Arrested | WATCH

A police official said on Tuesday that Sneha Kumari, a resident of Pateri, and Shubham Kumar, a resident of Ekta Chowk in Bhabua, had been having an affair for the past year. However, during the pandemic situation, when the two expressed their desire to marry each other, the two agreed, but their families didn’t give consent to the marriage. Also Read - Nisha Rawal's Friend Shares Her Disturbing Pictures With Blood-Soaked Face, Calls Karan Mehra a Demon

Despite being from the same caste, the family members did not agree to their marriage. Meanwhile, the couple decided to seek cooperation from the police and reached the women’s police station and informed police officials about their problem.

Speaking to the media, Sudhanshu Shekhar, in charge of the Bhabhua Mahila police station, said that first the two families were called upon and brought into an understanding. In the end, both the families agreed to this marriage and the wedding ceremony was arranged at the police station.

He said, “Shubham and Sneha got married with pomp and circumstance in the Shiv Mandir located in the police station premises. With the consent of the relatives, Shubham put vermilion on Sneha’s forehead and took the seven rounds around a sacred fire.”

While the members of both the families blessed the bride and groom, the police personnel present during the ceremony also gave gifts to the newlyweds and wished them a new life. Even though there was no friend and Band Baja party and all the family and police were present during the marriage, the couple as well as both their families returned home happily after the completion of the ceremony. The discussion of this marriage has now become the talk of the town, where people are praising the cooperation of the police.