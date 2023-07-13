Home

Viral: Bihar Groom Thrashed By Bride’s Family After Finding Out He’s Bald | Watch

A video of the humorous incident which has gone viral on social media platforms shows the bride’s family assaulting and verbally abusing the groom who is seen pleading for mercy.

Gaya, Bihar: In a bizarre yet hilarious incident, a groom in Bihar’s Gaya district was beaten up by the bride’s family at the wedding ceremony after the latter found out that he was bald and was trying to “deceive” them by donning a wig to hide his baldness.

A video of the humorous incident which has gone viral on social media platforms shows the bride’s family assaulting and verbally abusing the groom who is seen pleading for mercy with folded hands. However, the bride’s family members do not relent and continue to rain down blow after blow upon the man.

#Gaya, #Bihar

Groom was beaten by the bride's family as they came to know that he wears a wig. Now such kind of information shouldn't be kept hidden from a partner and that's absolutely wrong. BUT for that purpose, the groom can't be tortured or beaten by the bride's family. pic.twitter.com/KvB7F3g2gL — ミ🇮🇳★ 𝙆𝙪𝙘𝙝𝘽𝙖𝙖𝙩𝙃𝙖𝙞 ★🇮🇳彡 (@KyaaBaatHai) July 13, 2023

According to an India Today report, the incident took place in Bajaura village of Gaya district, under the Dobhi police station limits, where the groom had arrived for his second marriage to a younger woman. The man, a resident of Iqbalpur area of the district, had worn a wig under the ‘Sehra’ (a traditional headdress worn by grooms in India), apparently to hide the fact that he was bald underneath from the bride and her family.

However, the bride’s family noticed that something was off and got suspicious that he was bald. Ultimately, one family member tugged on his hair, pulling of the Sehra along with the wig, exposing the groom’s bald head.

Upon realizing that they had been deceived, the bride’s family became furious and started verbally abusing and thrashing the groom. The man is seen apologising with folded, however, the family of the bride refuse to show mercy and keep assaulting him, even as some of the guests at the wedding can be seen trying to intervene and diffuse the situation.

As per the report, the man was still married to his first wife and had reportedly that fact from the family of his second bride. This made the situation worse as the relatives of the bride accused him of duping them by hiding such crucial information.

