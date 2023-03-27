Home

Cat’s Head Gets Stuck In Iron Grill, Rescued And Treated, Applause All Around: Watch

Viral Video: We have discussed animals a lot of times and they are a unique creation of mother nature. They are born free just like us and deserve to be free, just like us. They have their own habitat and style of living. While some animals don’t like to come out in the open due to their shy nature, there are many animals who very easily interact with other animals and humans alike. Cat is one of the animals that not only interact with humans but also are kept as pets.

Sometimes it does happen that animals get into some trouble or other due to man-made factors. The video we are sharing with you shows a cat whose head is stuck in a metal window grill and it is crying in pain while trying to free itself. It is visibly in great agony. Meanwhile, a few people take up the responsibility to free the cat. One of them holds the animal by the neck and uses a circular saw machine to cut a portion of the grill while protecting the cat from the sparks and the noise. The cat is freed but its neck is wounded. The guys there apply some ointment over the wound and pet the animal to make it comfortable and also offer it milk.

The video is shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan @AwanishSharan with the caption, “Humanity Alive.❤️”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This effort by people in helping a helpless animal has won over hearts and no wonder that it is highly appreciated.

