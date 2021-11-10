Guwahati: The newly-built Dispur Supermarket flyover in Assam’s Guwahati city was recently inaugurated on the occasion of Diwali. On the inauguration day, the flyover witnessed a lot of visitors who stopped their cars and even walked towards the flyover for selfies and to observe the paintings and graffiti done on the walls. However, the trend hyped a little too much when a family celebrated their son’s birthday on the flyover and their picture went crazily viral over social media platforms.Also Read - Assam Govt Releases Guidelines For Chhath Puja And Raas Festival | Complete SOPs Here

Soon after their photo of the birthday celebration went viral, netizens started trolling and criticising the family for going overboard and using the flyover as a birthday celebration venue. But, there’s another side of the story and social media users are not aware of it. After the family started facing flak online, they decided to come forward and reveal their end of the story behind the flyover birthday celebration. Also Read - Abhi Maja Aayega Na Bhidu: Yashraj Mukhate is Back With a Bang with Ruhee Dosani as a Rapper | WATCH

Speaking to a local media website, a man named Arup Kalita said he along with his family celebrated their specially-abled down syndrome son’s birthday just to make him happy. He said, “I agree what we did was not right. But, trolling for the entire family is not right, too. My son is a Down syndrome patient. Seeing lights makes him happy and that’s why we took him to the new flyover, which made him happy.” Also Read - Assam Issues Fresh Covid Guidelines For Those Entering State | Check Details Here

The father added “We just celebrated his birthday and left after 5 minutes. The photo got viral only today. And, we did it before the Administration told us not to halt cars at the flyover.” Kalita further requested people not to troll his family.

Meanwhile, the Dispur traffic police had said that they were clueless about the incident. “We acknowledge that people are continuously entering the flyover and flouting all rules. The only way ahead is to impose fines,” said a senior traffic police official.

On November 4, the flyover was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, within hours of opening spit stains were spotted over the wall paintings.