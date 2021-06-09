Noida: Days after a bride from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district turned away the groom because he came drunk, another bride this time from Ballia district of the state refused to marry the groom after she saw him chewing ‘gutka (tobacco)’. The couple was to get married on June 5, however, when the groom arrived with his baraat (marriage procession), the bride saw that he was chewing ‘gutka’ and immediately decided to call the wedding off. Also Read - Yami Gautam Drops New Pic From Wedding, Fans Ask Why Hasn't Kangana Ranaut Commented Yet

Maniyar police station official, Shailendra Singh, said that the bride, hailing from Mishrauli village, saw her groom chewing 'gutka' when the baraat arrived and then refused to get married. Even after hours of persuasion, when the bride refused to relent, the wedding was called off and the families decided to return the gifts they had earlier received from each other.

This is the second such incident within one week in Uttar Pradesh. Last week, a 22-year-old bride from Pratapgarh district had refused to get married after the groom arrived drunk and started forcing her to dance with him. Initially, the family members ignored his behaviour, but the scene turned ugly, when he tried to pull the bride to the dance floor. The bride refused to dance which angered the groom and he created a ruckus. Subsequently, the woman called off the wedding and her family kept the groom and his family captive. After the situation turned worse, the police was called in and it was on their intervention that the groom's family agreed to return the dowry gifts.