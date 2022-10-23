Kanpur: In yet another bizarre incident from UP’s Kanpur, just a day after wedding, a newly married bride ran away with all cash and jewellery, besides other items from her in-laws’ house. The bride later called her newly-wed groom and asked him not to contact her anymore.Also Read - Babar Azam’s Witty Reply On Rain Affecting Ind-Pak T20 WC Match Goes Viral | WATCH

“I do not love you and do not call me now,” she said curtly and snapped the phone, police said. The husband has now given a complaint to the police and the matter is being investigated. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Unknowingly Picks Up Deadly Snake, Netizens Say She’s Lucky To Be Alive. Watch

The incident took place on October 4 but came to light on Saturday evening when the complaint was lodged at the Bilhaur police station of Kanpur district. According to the police, Arvind, a resident of Jadepur village, stated in his complaint that two men of Taktauli village demanded Rs 70,000 from him for “fixing his marriage”. Also Read - Viral Video Shows a Rare Glass Octopus, Netizens Are Mesmerised By Its Beauty. Watch

Then they took him to Gaya in Bihar and got his marriage fixed with a girl named Ruchi. On September 30, after taking the money, both the men took him to a hotel and showed him the girl’s photo. On the next day on October 1, the marriage was solemnised at a temple in Gaya. After the wedding, he came to the village along with his wife.

“On October 4, when he woke up, his wife was missing from the house along with cash worth Rs 30,000 kept in a box and the jewellery and clothes offered to her at the wedding,” he stated in his complaint.

Station House Officer Jagdish Pandey said that the matter in being investigated and the accused woman and the men would be arrested soon.

(With IANS inputs)