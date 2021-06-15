In yet another bizarre incident that has come to light, a bride-to-be has threatened her parents that she would elope after they said that they can only spend $20,000 (Rs 14.65 lakh) for her wedding. The news of the incident went viral after the US-based bride-to-be posted about it on Reddit. The woman said that she is the only daughter in her family so her parents had always said they would pay for her wedding. She said that when she got engaged, her father had set her a budget of $40,000. However, the woman said that tension began after her mother announced that they would be cutting the budget in half. Also Read - Now, an Elderly Woman from Bengal Claims to Have Developed Magnetism Post COVID Vaccine

"I'm recently engaged and I've started planning my wedding. I'm the only girl and my parents make good money (about 450k yearly) so they've always said they'd pay for my wedding when I decide to get married," she wrote on Reddit.

She wrote, "I set my budget around $25k and started getting estimates on the venue, photographer, videographer, etc. My dad said the budget was $40k (which I knew I'd be way below) so I wouldn't have to stress about DIY-ing the whole thing and enjoy the planning process."

The bride-to-be went on further stating that her mother told her she’d also gift her a few thousand dollars if she reduced the wedding costs. However, she and her fiancé agreed to have “a nice, put-together wedding” instead of accepting the gift.

“My mom has also gotten estimates of how much her friends paid for their daughters’ weddings (all of which were over $25k) and agreed they could swing that financially. The kicker here is after those two estimates were thrown out, my parents backtracked and gave me a final wedding budget of $20k,” she added.

Expressing her frustration about it, the unnamed bride-to-be said that if the budget would have been $20,000 from the beginning, then she would have not been this upset. The new budget was announced after her mother spent $3,000 on her wedding dress and veil, which means that she’s left with only $17,000 now.

She added, “Another issue I have is they have no problem buying baseball tickets for $200 piece and spending $100+ on dinner multiple nights a week. They also just bought one of my younger brothers a car (he’s in his junior year of college).”

Reacting to the whole situation, the bride-to-be then told her mother, “I’d rather elope than dance around a wedding budget and not enjoy my day.”

She said, “She’s pretty much refusing to let me elope and when I told her to plan the wedding herself because she’s being so picky, she had a problem with that too. I feel as if there’s no winning in this situation. Quite frankly I just want to be married to the man I love instead of arguing over the wedding budget with my parents.”

Even though her elopement would cause a lose-lose situation for the bride, but she turned to Reddit for advice about what step she should take. While many supported the bride and told her that her parents’ sudden announcement was not right, many even criticized her for asking for more money than her parents have chosen to offer.