Viral Bride Video: Dulhan Dances to Naatu Naatu at Wedding While Groom Holds Her Heavy Lehenga – Watch

The bride and groom took over the stage with their jaw-dropping dance performance on oscar-winning song from RRR, 'Naatu Naatu' - Watch

Viral Dance Video: Naatu Naatu, the oscar-winning song from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR continues to mesmerise people from around the world. The energetic peppy track has not only made children and teenagers groove but has become a go-to track during weddings. Recently, a bride and the groom set the dancing stage on fire with their synced moves on Naatu Naatu. In the viral dance video, the groom in a baby pink sherwani helped his bride in a beautiful heavy lehenga dance to the peppy track. He held her lehenga so that she can easily move and enjoy her performance on Naatu Naatu. The duo were all smiles as they looked into each other’s eyes in the viral video from their pre-wedding festivities. The caption on the viral dance video read, “Our #naatu couple 💥💥💥 @rhythmcells choreography.”

The text on the viral dance video read – ‘How sweet is our groom holding bride’s lehenga for Naatu Naatu.’ The couple’s dancing video grabbed immense love and admiration from the desis. Many users dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “This is so so cute. Love this. Their dance is also so energetic, very nice.” Another user wrote, “Ohhhhh yaaasssss❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Desis hailed the bride and groom’s romantic chemistry in the viral dance video.

The viral dance video was shared on a Bengaluru-based choreography company named Rhythm Cells Choreography’s Instagram. The account often treats its followers with BTS and other performances. They have over 1.2K followers on social media.

The viral dance of the bride and groom dancing to Naatu Naatu has 340K views, 12K likes and 15 comments.

What did you think about the bride and groom’s internet-winning performance on Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR? Let us know your thoughts!

