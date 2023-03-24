Home

Viral

Viral Bride Video: Dulhan’s Unusual Hairdo With Chocolates And Toffees Makes Jaws Drop – Watch

Viral Bride Video: Dulhan’s Unusual Hairdo With Chocolates And Toffees Makes Jaws Drop – Watch

Video of Indian bride's chocolate and toffee studded hairstyle and jewellery goes viral on social media - WATCH

Viral Bride Video: Dulhan's Unusual Hairdo With Chocolates And Toffees Makes Jaws Drop - Watch

Viral Bride Video: Indian weddings are nothing short of a dream. It takes months to plan everything out perfectly. From decorations, a high-end delectable menu, guest list, and scenic backdrops, to wedding outfits, people go above and beyond on this magnificent occasion. Talking about wedding attire, brides go to several extents to stand out during their wedding festivities. Recently, a bride ditched the conventional flower hairdo and jewellery for the chocolate-covered hairstyle and accessories. Yes, you heard that right! An old video of a bride experimenting with her hairdo and jewellery has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, an Indian bride flaunted her distinctive chocolate-studded hairdo and jewellery for pre-wedding festivities. A braid in the distinctive hairdo is embellished with chocolates like Kit Kat, 5 Star, Milkybar, and Ferrero Rocher. Even though you’ve probably seen flower-adorned hairstyles, this one is truly original. She wore earrings, a matha-patti, and a chocolate-covered necklace in addition to her hairstyle. She enhanced her yellow outfit by wearing Mango Bite Toffees as earrings.

You may like to read

The caption on the viral bride video read, “Bride puts a cool spin on her wedding jewellery – sports some sweet accessories on her big day! 🍬🍫 Tag a friend who needs to see this 👇🏽.” The video was originally shared by makeup artist Chitra on her Instagram handle.

WATCH VIRAL BRIDE VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

The Indian bride’s video went viral in no time and netizens expressed their discontent in the comment section. Several users termed her ‘Urfi Javed’ and wrote, “Hum khamakha bechari urfi javed k peechay paray howe the…” One of the users said, “I don’t wanna see this type of trend… chocolate craze hi khatam hojae ga 😂.” Many users asked if this is a Halloween or a fancy dress costume. Another user said, “Chaotic to next level.” The third user said, “She should visit an elementary school with this look.”

The viral bride video has 711K views, over 7.3K likes and 200 plus comments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.