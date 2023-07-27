Home

BTS Video Of Orange Stick Popsicles Disgusts Internet To The Core

Recently, an Instagram user shared a BTS video of how popsicles are made in a factory, which sparked anger among many. Some people questioned about the unhygienic method of making the ice cream.

The clip has been viewed more than two lakh times. (Image Credits: Instagram)

When the summer season hits, we all crave ice creams, cold beverages and all-time favourite icy popsicles. Among the several flavours available, orange is one of the most popular options for people with a sweet tooth. People rush to ice cream vendors to relish orange stick popsicles. But, have you ever wondered how these popsicles are made? Recently, an Instagram user shared a BTS video of popsicle making in a factory. The clip has sparked anger among many. Some people questioned about the unhygienic method while others recalled their memories of eating the ice cream.

How Orange Popsicles Are Made

Recently, Amar Sirohi, a popular food vlogger, dropped a video on his Instagram account showing the making of orange popsicles in a local factory. The clip clearly shows that these popsicles are created with sweetened water, with no orange flavour or essence in it. In order to give the orange shade, the makers simply added food colour. The video also shows the manufacturing process of the popsicles. The factory workers do not appear to be wearing any safety gear while making the ice cream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

Instagram Users React To Viral Video

Hours after being shared, the clip has been viewed more than two lakh times and has garnered over 13,000 likes. Instagram users filled the comments section with a plethora of reactions. While some were nostalgic watching how their childhood treat was made, others questioned about the unhygienic conditions and the use of artificial ingredients.

An individual wrote, “I am never going to eat this again after watching harmful colours and additives.”

Another Instagram user commented, “How is the govt allowing factories to run like this? Thank you for showing this! Absolutely unhealthy and extremely harmful.”

“I never liked orange ice cream, glad I never had it,” an account remarked.

“Childhood ruined,” a comment read.

But, some came out in defense of the video. A user expressed, “Haan khayenge. Hum Bachpan se kha rahe hain, humein kuch nhi hua… means it is totally safe (We have been eating since childhood, nothing happened. Means it is safe… So, we will eat)”.

Another person wrote, “Jo bhi kehlo bhai par school se niklte hi bhari garmi me rahat dene waali is orange bar ko hamare dilo se koi nhi nikaal skta aur pehle Rs 3 ki milti thi (Whatever you say brother, no one can remove this orange bar from our hearts, which gives relief in the scorching heat as soon as we leave school and earlier, we used to get it at Rs 3.)

What are your views about this video? Would you like to have an orange popsicle again?

