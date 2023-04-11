Home

Building Demolition Goes Wrong, People Run Away As It Crashes Sidewards: Watch

Buildings are brought down using different methods like using explosion or implosion, manually (by hand), and by using machines.

The few people who were witnessing the process from a distance had to run away otherwise the structure would have fallen on them.

Viral Video: Constructing a building is a big task and if it is a skyscraper or a multistory building then it might take months and a lot of effort and money. But sometimes you have to bring down those massive structures for different reasons like it is past its best, weakened basement, faulty foundations, uneven floors, increase in value due to price rise, it has become dangerous due to constant wear and tear that cause the foundation to crumble.

Here is a video that shows the demolition of a big building. But it does not go as planned and instead of coming down vertically, it tilts and falls sidewards. The few people who were witnessing the process from a distance had to run away otherwise the structure would have fallen on them.

The video is shared on Twitter by Structural Failures @CollapseVids.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The professionals who carry out these demolitions use every safety measure but sometimes it does not go as planned as we witnessed in this video. Uncontrolled or unintentional building collapses are a worst-case scenario while other factors such as excessive dust, flying debris, and noise can all cause serious damage to surrounding structures or workers.

The tallest building demolitions in the world according to the YouTube channel Top Luxury are:

Ocean Tower Demolition Landmark Tower Demolition AfE Tower Demolition Building in Xi’an City L. Hudson’s Department Store Brayton Point Power Station Meena Plaza Power Station Westerholt

The list is updated till August 2021.

