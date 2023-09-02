Home

Viral: Cab Driver Threatens A Customer’s Friend; Internet Demands Action

According to a screenshot dropped by the Reddit user, the cab driver threatened to get his number blocked or share it with 500 people.

The post was shared on Reddit on September 1. (Photo Credits: Reddit)

Hiring cab services seems like one of the most convenient modes of traveling for a lot of us. However, not every ride experience is pleasant. Recently, a person shared such an incident on Reddit where his friend was harassed by a cab driver. The user shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat on social media, asking the internet what can be done to deal with such situations. According to the Reddit user, the cab driver threatened to get his friend’s number blocked or share it with 500 people.

Cab Driver Threatens Customer

The user posted on Reddit a day ago, “Hi, I had booked a cab from Ola and the payment was done through Paytm, when we stopped there, the Ola driver asked for my friend’s number as his network was apparently not working well. Thinking nothing of it, we gave the number. He then calls him up and says that there’s no payment received although the money was deducted, and sends a zoomed in screenshot of the money (which was green aka paid). He continues to threaten him ki number band karwadega, 500 logo ko bhej dega etc…what can or should be done now?”

Check out the post:

Reddit Users React To The Post

Reacting to the post, one person shared their own experience. “Almost the same thing happened with me. He made my friend pay extra and started threatening me after I asked why he did that. I set up the bot of 5000 missed calls in a day so that he won’t be able to earn money through Ola or Indrive or Uber. I daily raised the complaints on Indrive, and after a week of daily complaints, they removed him from indrive, and he started crying in a call with their manager (indrive)…I got my money back,” the account wrote.

Another user narrated a similar tale, “Something similar happened to me in the past, I complained and then received multiple calls from customer support assuring me nothing would happen (they even said that they suspended the driver which I doubt).”

Another comment read, “Tell him to go through the can service, otherwise you’ll give his number to 5000 people. Anyways let’s test some call and SMS bombers. If you do this, he’ll not repeat this action.”

