Car And Bike Avoid Being Crushed By Trailer At Curve: Watch

Even when one has acquired good experience in driving in different conditions and different places, it is advisable to revise the lessons just to make sure that you get it right whenever you hit the road.

It is worth pondering how wise it is to run a heavy vehicle on a busy road that poses risks to not only other users but to itself too.

Viral Video: Roads are always unpredictable. You never know what might unfold in the blink of an eye even when you follow the rules. This is what is shown in the video being shared here.

The video shows a car following a trailer and it is trying to overtake the trailer. But then, a biker overtakes the car from the left side and moves ahead trying to get ahead of the trailer. All this while the three vehicles are negotiating a steep curve. As the three vehicles move ahead, the cargo area of the trailer tilts to the right and falls down with the biker and the car driver applying brakes suddenly.

The video is shared on Twitter by Vicious Videos @ViciousVideos with the caption, “Thou shall not pass!”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Thou shall not pass! pic.twitter.com/63yTZSlcv0 — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) April 18, 2023

At first, the car driver wanted to overtake the trailer, then it was the biker, and it was their luck that both of them stopped. But it is worth pondering how wise it is to run a heavy vehicle on a busy road that poses risks to not only other users but to itself too.

When people join driving schools they start with basic knowledge and theory. Then they teach different signs and symbols that are placed at strategic locations on the roads and highways. It is an essential part of imparting driving lessons and they are very useful in practical life. The would-be drivers and riders are trained to make sure that theory and practice are followed strictly to make sure that the roads are safe for every user, whether a motorist or a pedestrian. Even when one has acquired good experience in driving in different conditions and different places, it is advisable to revise the lessons just to make sure that you get it right whenever you hit the road.

