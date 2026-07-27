Viral Check: Did Kangana Ranaut ask PM Modi to make her Education Minister? Here’s the truth

The viral screenshot appears to be an Instagram Story posted by Kangana Ranaut where she requests PM Modi to appoint her as the Education Minister of India.

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Kangana Ranaut (PC-Instagram)

A post claiming actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint her as India’s next Education Minister is going viral on social media. The post surfaced shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister amid the controversy surrounding alleged exam irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak. But is the claim true? Here’s what we found.

The viral screenshot appears to be an Instagram Story posted by Kangana. It reads, “I request Narendra Modi ji to appoint me as the Education Minister of India. I understand the importance of education because I was the first person to show people the truth that India attained independence in 2014.”

The post further claims that Kangana has a special plan for NEET aspirants. In a satirical twist, it says students who watch her films in theatres would receive extra marks in the exam, joking that it would also help end her “streak of flops.”

What’s the truth behind Kangana Ranaut’s post?

The claim is false. The viral image is AI-generated and digitally manipulated. Kangana Ranaut has never shared such a post on her official Instagram account or any other social media platform. Although the fake post closely resembles the actress’ Instagram Story format, there is no evidence that she made these remarks or sought the Education Minister’s position. At the time of writing, Kangana has also not reacted to the viral image.

The screenshot appears to have been created for satire but is now being circulated by many users as if it were genuine, misleading social media users.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and will next be seen in Queen 2.