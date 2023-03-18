Home

Viral

Viral Video: Cobra And Mongoose Fight Bloody Battle, How It Ends Will Dumbfound You

Viral Video: Cobra And Mongoose Fight Bloody Battle, How It Ends Will Dumbfound You

The video shows a dangerous king cobra and a nimble mongoose in a very intense fight.

Cobra And Mongoose Get Into A Bloody Fight

Cobra vs Mongoose: For those who are active on social media must have seen videos showing snake and mongoose fights. Most of the time the mongoose emerges as the winner as it easily kills the snake with its agility, speed, and sharp teeth. But this video is showing a different outcome of a fight between a snake and a mongoose.

The video shows a dangerous king cobra and a nimble mongoose in a very intense fight. In fact, it is more like a bloody battle to the finish in which both the animals give it their best to defeat the other. But the way it ends will shock you.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlifeanimall (@wildlifeanimall)

Mostly, the mongoose gets the better of the snake but here it is a king cobra, one of the most dangerous and poisonous snakes in the world. The fight had to end this way because none of the two was willing to give up.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you right here.

Wildlifeanimall, “😮Snake vs Mongoose Who will be Victorious? Mongooses live in burrows and feed on small mammals, birds, reptiles, eggs, and occasionally fruit. A number of mongooses, especially those of the genus Herpestes, will attack and kill venomous snakes. They depend on speed and agility, darting at the head of the snake and cracking the skull with a powerful bite.

Offdawallchamp, “Wow. A true battle until the end”

Rroggr, “Seems many people know the story of Rikki Tikki Tavi. Great take🤜🤜”

paps_o2, “Mongoose will later wake up to finish its meal”

skin_dog_1980, “Normaly come around after abit they immune to a degree”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.