Remember the widely famous 'Follow Me To' photo series that was all over the internet and was visualised by photographer Murad Osmann and his girlfriend Nataly Zakharova in 2012? Well, the concept is back on our timeline but with a twist. Now, Murad has taken the 'Follow Me To' series to another level and it includes the lockdown period amid coronavirus lockdown.
Though we can't travel to different places but we can definitely travel to different corners of the house as we indulge ourselves into household chores. The new 'Follow Me to Home' is an instant hit where the couple share the work load and do it together, be it laundry, cleaning, reading book or watching favourite movie.
Netizens are totally in love with the 'Follow Me To Home' photo series and it has gone viral on social media.
Take a look at the photos here:
МЫ ЗАПУСКАЕМ онлайн-премию #FOLLOWMETOHOME ! Для тех, кто так же как и мы, ответственно подошел к собственной безопасности и к здоровью своей семьи, близких и просто незнакомых людей, для тех, кто сознательно находится в самоизоляции и видит в этом новые возможности! Переосмыслить жизнь, профессию, открыть в себе новые ресурсы и, конечно, помечтать! Мы никогда еще так долго не сидели дома, но относимся к этому оптимистично и не даём себе скучать. И не дадим вам 😉 УСЛОВИЯ Выкладывайте фото в похожем на #следуйзамной стиле из дома, ведь сейчас для многих дом это целый мир! Отмечайте меня с Наташей и ставьте хештег #followmetohome Страницы должны быть открыты! Вы должны быть подписаны на @muradosmann & @natalyosmann ! Отмечайте под этим постом своих друзей, чтобы как можно больше людей остались дома и участвовали в нашем конкурсе 🙂 Каждую неделю мы будем выбирать самых креативных и объявлять победителей в моей ленте! Приз этой недели iPhone 11 Pro !
#followmeto 🙂 Officials around the world say that “Social distancing” is the key to slowing the spread of the Coronavirus. You shouldn’t panic, but taking some precautionary steps is a good decision. – Avoid situations where there are crowds. – Get your food delivered. – Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. – Minimize the use of paper money – While staying at home you can do many things: read the books you always wanted to but didn’t have time, imagine the places you can go while staring at your washing machine :), practice yoga. P.s for those who are worried that we wasted the toilet paper – don’t worry we have saved it 🙂 ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ #следуйзамной к тревел блоггерам на карантине. Официальные лица во всем мире говорят, что «социальное дистанцирование» является ключом к замедлению распространения коронавируса. Вы не должны паниковать, но конечно же лучше предпринять меры предосторожности. – Избегайте ситуаций, где есть толпы людей. – Доставляйте еду домой – Мойте руки и используйте дезинфицирующее средство для рук. – Минимизируйте использование бумажных денег – Находясь дома, вы можете делать много вещей: читать книги, которые вы всегда хотели, но у вас не было времени, представить себе места, куда бы вы путешествовали, глядя на свою стиральную машину :), занимайтесь йогой. – для тех, кто обеспокоен тем, что мы потратили впустую туалетную бумагу – не волнуйтесь, мы ее сохранили 🙂
The original ‘Follow Me To’ featured pictures of the couple holding hand at different location as they travel to different parts of the world. The duo’s timeline is filled with the photos from the series.