Remember the widely famous 'Follow Me To' photo series that was all over the internet and was visualised by photographer Murad Osmann and his girlfriend Nataly Zakharova in 2012? Well, the concept is back on our timeline but with a twist. Now, Murad has taken the 'Follow Me To' series to another level and it includes the lockdown period amid coronavirus lockdown.

Though we can't travel to different places but we can definitely travel to different corners of the house as we indulge ourselves into household chores. The new 'Follow Me to Home' is an instant hit where the couple share the work load and do it together, be it laundry, cleaning, reading book or watching favourite movie.

Netizens are totally in love with the 'Follow Me To Home' photo series and it has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram #followmetohome A post shared by My Window to Vancouver (@my.window.2vancouver) on Apr 19, 2020 at 6:05pm PDT

The original ‘Follow Me To’ featured pictures of the couple holding hand at different location as they travel to different parts of the world. The duo’s timeline is filled with the photos from the series.