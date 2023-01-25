Home

New Born Puppy Signs Birth Certificate with its Tiny Paw Prints, Adorable Video Will Touch Your Heart | WATCH

Viral Video: If you are one of those who loves cute animal videos, you’ll definitely have to watch this. And we guarantee this adorable video will totally bring tears to your eyes. This video of a new born puppy signing its own birth certificate with its little paws is going viral across social media platforms.

The video was shared by LadBible and it has 5.5 million views. While sharing the video on Instagram, it was captioned, “This is adorable” while the video caption read, “Puppy signs its birth certificate with paw prints”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)

In the viral cute video, one can see this tiny little grey colored pup putting its paw prints on its own birth certificate with the help of a lady. As per its birth certificate, the puppy is a female dog of the Greyhound breed and is named Alex. Netizens are totally drooling over this video loaded with cuteness and posted comments like, “At least somethings cheered me up today”, “Omg the little paws”, “Oh my heart 😍” and hundreds more.