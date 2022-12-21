Elderly Women Sing Viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’ in Desi Kirtan Style With Dhol, Watch Video

'Mera dil ye pukare' in desi dhol-and-kirtan style, watch viral video of desi dadis singing the trending song

Viral Video: As the popular Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Mera dil ye pukare’ continues to trend on social media platforms with people making various kinds of reel videos with the song, this time its desi dadis (grandmother) trying a remix version of the viral song. Yes, you read it right! A group of elderly women have now given a desi touch to the song as they sing it in kirtan style with dhol.

A video of the women sitting in a circle and singing the trending song is going viral and became an instant hit among netizens. The video was shared by one Moriya Akash on Instagram with caption “Trending song”.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:

In the viral video, the women can be seen dressed in woolen attires and sitting in a circle and singing ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja’ in unison. While one women plays the dhol sitting in middle, the others can be seen clapping and singing along with the dhol beats.

The video has garnered nearly 6 million views so far and netizens are showering love on the desi dadis and shared comments like, “Humari dadiyan kisi se kam hai kya?”, “meri dadiyo kisi ki Nazar Naa lag jaye”, “Ye hota hai asli trend” and more.