Viral Dance Video: Desi Girl Performs Sexy Belly Dance to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Manike’ – Watch

Viral Dance Video: Social media is a great time pass for all sections of society including content creators. These creators who content on trendy music to keep the audience hooked, become a sensation overnight. Recently, a girl nailed the hook steps of ‘Manike,’ from the movie Thank God. In the viral dance video, the girl in a sexy white outfit flaunted her belly dance to Nora Fatehi’s sizzling song. Internet users hailed her flow and movements in the viral dance video. The caption on the viral dance video read, “Manike 🔥.” The viral dance video was shared by video creator Keshavi Chhetri, who has 1M followers and over 500 posts on her Instagram. Keshavi was also one of the popular contestants in the Telugu version of Dance + season 1.

The viral dance video of the desi girl grooving to Manike has 700K views, over 61K likes and 700 plus comments. The dance video garnered immense love and appreciation from netizens. They dropped heart, heart-eye and fire emojis for the girl flaunting her belly. One of the users wrote, “Ap belly dance both acha karthe ho ap ye hi dance kiya karo 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘.” Another user said, “Such mai aap bahut achhi dance karte ho u are best dancer for my life 😘😘🥰🥰.” The third one said, “Nice video👀🎥 very very very very😍😍😍😍nice so cute💕.”

The popular track Manike from the movie Thank God featured Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra. The duo made bzz with their hot chemistry in the song. Manike was sung by Yohani, Jubin Nautiyal and Surya Ragunaathan.

