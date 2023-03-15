Home

Viral Dance Video: Desi Uncle Blows Mind With His Fiery Moves on Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Daiya Daiya Re’ – WATCH

The desi uncle breaks the dance floor with his moves on Aishwarya Rai's song 'Daiya Daiya Re' from the 2003 movie Dil Ka Rishta - Watch viral dance video!

Viral Dance Video: What would an Indian gathering be without a show-stopping performance by desi uncles? The latest dance video of a desi uncle dancing is making the rounds on the internet. The video, which appeared to have been taken during a family gathering or a wedding, has already created a storm on social media. In the viral dance video, a desi uncle in a pink kurta takes over the dancing floor with his moves on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s song ‘Daiya Daiya Re.’ A single glimpse would not have been enough to appreciate the uncle’s skill to execute superb dancing steps. The viral dance video was shared by an Instagram user named ‘aylogyworld.’ The social media account has 154K followers and over 15K posts. The caption on the viral dance video read, “Mene b dekh lia ap b dekh len 😁.”

WATCH VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ay Lo G (@aylogyworld)

Desi uncle’s dance video went viral in no time and left the netizens divided. Many users hailed the man’s dance moves while others refused to entertain them. One of the users wrote, “What is the procedure to unsee this?” Another user wrote, “Sharm To Mko Aa Ri H Ye Video Dekh Kr Ho Kya Gya H Buddho Ko Zawani Fut Ri H Budhape Me😢.” The third one said, “Jawani ke shok khuch adhure the uncle ke 😂😂.”

Many users came to his defence and said, “C’mon just think about how he has hidden this talent so long because relatives and family will judge him because of his moves. Let him live now he must have hide long enough, let him enjoy now atleast. People have earned certificates but not really not educated enough to understand and accept the person as it is.” Another user wrote, “What happen to this new generation!!! Aren’t we suppose to be COOL…why can’t we just appreciate his graceful dance ❤️…much better than most of the girls dance…why we want him to behave his age…old unhappy grumpy man.. if he is happy soul who enjoys his life ..”

The Desi uncle’s viral dance video has 1.2M views, 28.6K likes and over 870 comments.

